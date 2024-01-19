Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) (https://SWAGGhana.com) awards the President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby in Africa, Herbert Mensah, for his exemplary leadership skills and quality contributions to the development of rugby in Africa.

Mr. Mensah was given a meritorious award at the 48th edition of the Nguvu SWAG Awards night at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, January 12, 2024.

He was given a plaque and a citation read on for him stated that; “Herbert Mensah's transformative leadership and relentless dedication to promoting and developing rugby in Ghana and Africa has been commendable.”

“His visionary approach, strategic initiatives, and commitment to fostering grassroots development have propelled the Ghana Rugby Football Union and Rugby Africa to new heights, fostering growth, and inspiring a new generation of rugby enthusiasts and athletes.

SWAG congratulates you on your elevation as President of Rugby Africa and bestows on you a Meritorious Award.”

Mr.Mensah’s award was received on his behalf by Union Board Member, President of Northern Rugby Association, Get into Rugby Manager, Educator, Rafiatu Inusah.

“As President of Rugby Africa, I am truly humbled and honored to receive this prestigious meritorious award by the Ghana Sports Writers Association. This recognition reflects not only my personal commitment to the development of rugby in Africa but the collective efforts of those remarkable sportsmen and women who are dedicated to instilling positive change and embracing the global standards of the sport,” stated Mensah. “Thank you for this acknowledgement, which only fuels my mission in advancing the growth of the game in Africa. Furthermore, I continue to emphasize the business potential of rugby in Africa. Together as a united force, we will elevate the standards of rugby in Africa and unlock the vast economic opportunities of the sports industry.”

The SWAG Awards is an occasion and event to celebrate sports excellence, it is the longest running award scheme in Ghana that rewards top performing Sports Men and Women consistently since 1975.

The organization also recognizes the efforts of persons involved in Sports development including Administrators, Managers, Coaches, Referees, Corporate bodies, and other stakeholders in sports.