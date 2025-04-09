To mark the halfway point of this year’s Ra’idat programme, and the participant’s completion of the UK Government’s Campaigning Excellence e-learning platform, SRSG Hanna S. Tetteh joined participants to talk about the importance of women’s leadership.

Alongside the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Stephanie Koury and the Deputy British Ambassador, Thomas Phipps, the SRSG received presentations from the young women on the programme showcasing their work and handed out certificates for completing the e-learning training.

“Everyone has an important role to play in the future of Libya. But women, and especially young women, can lead the change be that driving force for difference in their communities,” said SRSG Tetteh adding that it was important that the young women on the programme share the skills they have learnt with others in their communities.

During the day, the thirty-five young women worked in groups to develop communication campaigns on tackling healthcare, education and entrepreneurship issues, utilising the skills taught in the e-learning platform.

They researched their subjects and presented their targeted campaign to the SRSG, DSRSG and Deputy Ambassador, explaining their strategy and implementation plans in a five-minute presentation.

“It’s such a privilege to see you put the skills you have learned and strengthened so far during this programme into practise,” said Deputy Ambassador Phipps. “The skills you have developed can help you to be more effective in achieving your own personal goals. But they will also help you to shape Libya’s future.”

The UN in Libya’s Ra’idat training programme for young women takes thirty-five young women a year from across Libya and cultural components. Some 750 applications were received for the 2025 programme which will graduate in August. Applications for the 2026 programme will open in July 2025.

This year’s programme has been supported by the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany as well as the four UN partners, UNSMIL, UNICEF, UN Women and UNDP.