Rwandan Ambassador to China James Kimonyo spoke highly of bilateral relations, thanked China for its strong support for Rwanda's development, appreciated China's practical and efficient cooperation based on the national conditions of African countries through the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation mechanism, and praised China-Africa cooperation with mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win results.

Xue Bing congratulated Rwanda on the 30th anniversary of its liberation and said in recent years, President Xi Jinping and President Paul Kagame have steered the course of China-Rwanda relations in the new era. The two countries have deepened political mutual trust, conducted fruitful cooperation in various fields and enjoyed increasingly close people-to-people exchanges. China is ready to continue to work with Rwanda to jointly pursue development and revitalization and make new contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

On July 19, 2024, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Xue Bing, upon invitation, attended the reception celebrating the 30th anniversary of the liberation of Rwanda held by the Embassy of Rwanda in China, and delivered a speech.

