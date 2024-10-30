The East African Community (EAC) partner states have been urged to consolidate the gains of unity and cohesion in a bid to ensure a united community which will unlock the potential for local solutions to shared problems.

According to the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Anita Among, the workings of the Common Market Protocol have not been respected by some member states despite the aim to create a single market that eliminates tariff and non-tariff barriers.

“If we have agreed to use machine-readable national identity cards to cross borders, why should that be a problem with other countries? We should respect what we decide as institutions for the good of our countries,” said Among.

Among made the call while addressing a sitting of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. The EALA chaired by Rt Hon. Joseph Ntakirutimana, is holding its meetings of the Third Session in Kampala, Uganda.

Among observed that substantial procedural and institutional progress has been made in realising EAC pillars on Customs Union, Monetary Union, Common Market and the political federation, and said that more effort is required to eliminate existing barriers.

“Where there are disagreements, let us not shy from addressing them because peace and security among member states is a catalyst to economic prosperity and political federation,” she added.

The Speaker also urged EAC member states to implement the decisions taken and Bills passed by the East African Legislative Assembly so as to ensure meaningful legislation.

The Bills up for consideration include the Standardization Bill, the Accreditation and Conformity Assessment Bill and the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Bill, the latter of which is to be presented by Uganda’s Representative to EALA, Hon. Jacqueline Amongin.

“It is imperative that member states domesticate these laws once passed. They should not only be passed here and remain here. This action should be done by the ministers that represent the different East African states,” Among said.

Rt Hon. Ntakirutimana appreciated President Yoweri Museveni for his commitment to the EAC federation. “I wish to thank His Excellency for the historic souvenir that he gave to each one of us on EAC political federation during the first EAC. We look forward to his continued guidance as we carry out our legislative businesses,” Ntakirutimana said.

He also congratulated Speaker Among on her election as the Vice Chairperson of the Forum of African Speakers and President of Legislators, at a meeting recently held in Accra, Ghana.

“Your election is a true testimony of Uganda’s growing influence in African parliamentary diplomacy and the unity for sustainable development. I further commend your Parliament for being one of the most active and vibrant parliaments in the region,” he added.