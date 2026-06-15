S&P Global Ratings has assigned African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) a ‘BBB+’ long-term issuer credit rating and an ‘A-2’ short-term issuer credit rating, with a Stable Outlook, reinforcing the Bank’s strong financial standing and its critical role in driving trade, industrialisation and economic development across Africa and the wider Global Africa community.

According to S&P, the rating reflects Afreximbank’s growing strategic importance, robust enterprise risk profile and expanding role as a countercyclical institution supporting African economies through periods of global and regional uncertainty.

The ratings agency highlighted the Bank’s strong policy relevance and shareholder support, underscoring its critical role in advancing intra-African trade, supporting implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and developing transformative platforms and solutions that strengthen regional integration and economic resilience.

S&P noted that Afreximbank’s strong track record of delivering on its mandate underscores its strategic importance. “Afreximbank’s policy relevance has improved in recent years, as demonstrated by significant lending growth and shareholder support through a growing capital base supported by capital injections. Between 2015 and 2025, total assets expanded to $42.3 billion from $7.1 billion, supported by shareholders’ equity increasing to $8.4 billion from $1.3 billion.”

Commenting on the rating, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said:

“This rating is a strong endorsement of Afreximbank’s financial strength, stability, and international credibility, and a clear affirmation of its strategic importance to — and impact across — Global Africa. It reflects the Bank’s solid capital base, strong liquidity, the quality of its assets, and, in particular, the unwavering belief in the institution by African states and authorities. The events of recent years, and the last two years in particular, underscore a central lesson: much as the struggle for independence, the pursuit of Africa’s economic change will not be handed to us. It demands a deliberate, bold, courageous and decisive action by the continent itself, working with its diaspora.”

S&P Global Ratings also referenced Afreximbank’s role in responding to major external shocks affecting African economies. These include the Bank’s support during the global financial crisis, the commodity price downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other periods of heightened global uncertainty. Backing this trend the Bank recently announced a US$10 billion Gulf Crisis Response Programme (GCRP) to shield African and Caribbean economies from Middle East Conflict shocks.

Afreximbank has continued to strengthen the systems required to support African trade and investment, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, the Africa Trade Gateway, the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund, trade finance facilities, project finance, institutional support and advisory services.

The Stable Outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings’ view of Afreximbank’s strengthened role as a countercyclical lender in Africa, ongoing shareholder support and consecutive capital increases.

Afreximbank remains focused on delivering its mandate to transform the structure of African trade by supporting industrialisation, expanding intra-African trade, strengthening regional value chains and increasing Africa’s participation in global trade.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/4eIy8Np

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/49ZYDvd

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4eH8RDk

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4xtDyTL



About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.



For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com



