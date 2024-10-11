As we commemorate the International Day of the Girl today, we remember the many challenges facing girls in South Sudan.

The U.S. government pays tribute to the courageous South Sudanese girls and young women, some of whom are already engaging in initiatives to break barriers that hold them back in society. Girls and women deserve a prosperous and secure future, free from gender-based violence and discrimination. The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provides support to help girls to remain in school and to empower them with skills and knowledge, so that they and their families lead healthier, productive and peaceful lives.

We call on the transitional government to actively address the challenges faced by girls to fulfill their dreams of becoming changemakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, service members, activists, and responsible citizens.

The U.S. government is committed to helping South Sudanese girls to be active participants in achieving a peaceful future that opens opportunities for them and all South Sudanese people. This should be a future marked by peace, human rights, democracy, and a government responsive to its people’s needs.