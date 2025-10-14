Oman Obel, a 63-year-old farmer from Ottalo, Aduongo in Pochalla North County, urgently calls for action against the rising violence in his community.

Last year, he experienced an unbearable tragedy when armed assailants took the life of his daughter, who stood her ground against an abduction attempt while working on their family farm. Now, he finds himself facing another nightmare: his remaining daughter has been attacked and kidnapped by unidentified armed men as she returned to Ethiopia after pursuing her studies abroad.

"All perpetrators who commit such crimes must face the law, requiring the government to disarm the civilian population," asserts Obel.

This request was made during a gathering this week in the rugged terrain of the Anyuak Kingdom.

Organized by Gola Boyoi Gola, Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor, with the support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), this event aimed to reunite long-divided communities.

“The mission aimed to assist the new Chief Administrator in engaging Anyuak community leaders to heal divisions and improve relations with the Murle community, following a history of cattle raids and abductions. This outreach has fostered goodwill among the Anyuak towards the GPAA leadership and eased community tensions,” explained Khalif Farah, Senior Civil Affairs Officer with UNMISS Bor Field Office.

Ottalo is one of the most isolated areas in South Sudan, lacking roads, mobile networks, and essential services. Insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment have made the region vulnerable and disconnected.

Residents are forced to walk for five hours to reach Pochalla market for basic provisions, while traders endure a two-day bicycle ride to Ethiopia during the dry season. The road between Ottalo and the State capital, Pibor, is inaccessible, with many lives lost to armed ambushes by armed youth.

The youth leader of Ottalo, Mission Okuny Okech, emphasized the urgent need for enhanced protection.

“We believe the government can help create a safer environment and coordinate with the UN Peacekeeping mission for support, ensuring safety for residents and humanitarian workers,” Okech said.

Similarly, Acting King Gilo Omot advocated an end to child abductions and cattle raiding.

"We urge our government to disarm criminals to protect our communities swiftly. Children shouldn't have to go to farms without parental supervision. We appeal for peace between the Anyuak and Murle to ensure safe access to farms and free travel between Ottalo, Pochalla, and Pinyudu,” he declared.

This gathering was a call for peace and an end to decades of violence. The people of Ottalo are tired of being overlooked and demand roads, schools, hospitals, and peace.