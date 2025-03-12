People in some of the most populated parts of Mayom County can now tune in to Radio Miraya, a broadcaster operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), to stay reliably informed. Local authorities and residents alike hope that the newly installed transmitter will also aid efforts to prevent persistent cattle raiding and promote peace in the area.

“Women here have been rather isolated and with little say in county affairs, but with Radio Miraya present we shall both listen and have our voices heard across South Sudan,” said Tereza Nyirika, Chairperson of the Mayom Women’s Association at an International Women’s Day event that included the launch of the broadcast transmitter.

The Commissioners of the counties of Mayom and Abiemnhom, both present on the day, were both optimistic about the radio presence being able to play an important role in sharing information and serving as an early warning mechanism to prevent cattle thefts and other crimes before they take place.

“By working closing together with neighbouring counties and communities we can share critical information, improve relations between us and make it possible to live peacefully together. Radio Miraya news and public service announcements can educate our people and save the lives of both humans and livestock,” said James Lyly, the Mayom County Commissioner.

Installing Radio Miraya transmitters in hard-to-reach areas of South Sudan is a priority of the UN peacekeeping mission.

“We are one of few trustworthy sources of information in the country, and as such we can raise awareness on critical issues, promote peace and give a voice to people at the grassroots level,” said Ratomir Petrovic, Chief of the UNMISS-run station.

To prevent conflicts and protect civilians in the area, the mission has a temporary operating base in nearby Abiemnhom, with the presence of Blue Helmets having already yielded tangible results.

Recently, some 200 cows stolen by Mayom youth from neighbouring Twic County were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

"This success shows what we can achieve together with effective cooperation between counties. It also highlights our commitment to maintaining peace,” commented County Commissioner Lyly.