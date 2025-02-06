Life for families displaced by conflict is difficult enough. But living in crowded conditions with access to only very basic services can create even greater challenges.

Around 42,000 people live in the United Nations Protection of Civilians site in Malakal. To help improve the environment, a collective clean-up campaign was undertaken to clear blocked drainage systems so that stagnant water can flow more smoothly into main channels, improving sanitation. Litter such as plastic bags and bottles was also collected.

The initiative was led by United Nations Police (UNPOL), serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), including officers from Rwanda, the International Organization for Migration, the Danish Refugee Council, and community leaders.

The Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Malakal, Alfred Orono Orono, stressed the importance of a clean environment for community safety.

“This initiative will also foster trust and cooperation between peacekeepers, humanitarian partners, and the local population,” he said. “I urge the community to take this positive example to heart, incorporate it into their daily routines, and maintain a hygienic neighbourhood.”

UNPOL Commanding Officer, Nelson Bugingo, underscored the importance of teamwork and shared responsibility.

“Improving the quality of life for residents is essential for achieving lasting peace in communities. By fostering connections, individuals can share experiences and work together to address the many challenges they face,” he said.

The initiative attracted many community members, including youth and women, who demonstrated the power of collective action.

“This effort not only benefits the displaced communities but inspires all of us to contribute to promoting and leading healthier lives,” said Bolis Bol, Chairperson of the Community Watch Group.