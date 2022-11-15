Ten South African footwear and leather companies have received a shot in the arm from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to showcase their proudly South African products at the 2022 edition of the Australian Footwear and Leather Show. The show is taking place in Melbourne, Australia from today to Thursday, 17 November 2022.

The Footwear and Leather Show Australia connects Australian and New Zealand trade buyers with a broad range of manufacturers and suppliers from across the globe. With a focus on footwear and leather accessories, apparel, and textiles, the event provides an efficient way for industry professionals to source internationally, take part in industry seminars and unlock business opportunities.

By having South Africa’s presence at the show, the dtic aims to create export opportunities and introduce emerging exporters to new markets. The show provides opportunities for both volume sourcing, as well as smaller operators, including start-ups who are keen to access international suppliers. It will also provide exposure for the South African emerging exporters as well as an opportunity for them to learn more about the international market trends in the industry.

the dtic has set up a South African National Pavilion in which these companies will be showcasing their products. The show offers the South African companies with an opportunity to generate trade leads, strengthen business relations with existing buyers, and build a consistent presence and brand recognition of South African products and capabilities in Australia.

The companies’ participation has been made possible through the dtic’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme, whose aim is to develop export markets for South African products and services, and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

The South Africa-Australia total bilateral trade increased from R25 billion in 2020 to almost R29 billion in 2021. South Africa’s total exports as of 2021 amounted to R12. 3 billion and imports totaled R16.3 billion. The list of top 10 exports to Australia consists mainly of raw products, hence the need to promote value-added sectors such as footwear and leather.

South Africa and Australia enjoy good relations and we are both partners in important forums such as the G20 and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). We also co-host the ground-breaking Square Kilometre Array telescope.