As the Fossil Fuel Non Proliferation Treaty Initiative (https://FossilFuelTreaty.org/) embarks on a new phase of the campaign and the development of the global Treaty, the Initiative announced today the appointment of Kumi Naidoo, globally recognized South African environmental and human rights leader, as its new President. Naidoo brings over three decades of activism and leadership experience to the role, and will help spearhead the organization's mission to secure a global plan for a just, financed and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

Kumi Naidoo, whose activism has its roots in South Africa's tumultuous political past, has been a leading voice advocating for climate justice, sustainable development, and human rights across the world. As former Executive Director of Greenpeace International and Secretary General of Amnesty International and CIVICUS, he has been at the forefront of pivotal movements shaping environmental policy and social justice.

In response to his appointment, Kumi Naidoo said: “Throughout my life, I have sought justice for those marginalized by unjust political, economic and energy systems, especially in the Global South. The Fossil Fuel Treaty embodies this mission—it is a movement for global justice. It recognizes that to effectively address the climate, health, environmental, economic and social risks posed by fossil fuels, we must foster international cooperation for a rapid and just transition away from these harmful resources, ensuring that countries, communities and individuals in the South are not left behind. We must bring together world leaders who are committed to protecting what we love and have the courage to take action—the governments leading this initiative are the ones already doing that.”

The World Health Organization (https://apo-opa.co/3ZwZmQ5) estimates that outdoor air pollution, largely caused by fossil fuel emissions, contributes to over 4.2 million premature deaths annually. From compromising health, security, and livelihoods to fueling conflicts globally, fossil fuels undermine all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://apo-opa.co/4dkGGGp). The scientific and economic evidence is clear: there can be no new fossil fuels in a healthy, thriving world.

“There are enough solutions out there in the world to transition away from oil, gas and coal, but that requires countries to stop expanding these projects and start focusing on clean, safe and fair energy sources. We need bold ideas, and this is the biggest new idea there is, and just at a time when the power and deception of the fossil fuel industry are finally being exposed, and countries are beginning to realize that we need to phase out fossil fuels. The Treaty is a blueprint for how to do that in a fair and equitable way. Later is too late. The race to see who will join the growing bloc of countries at the forefront of the solution is on; and the time to act is now.”, reinforced Naidoo.

Kumi Naidoo's strong commitment to equity and innovative approach to advocacy were celebrated by the members of the initiative’s steering committee. They emphasized that these qualities are essential as the Fossil Fuel Treaty initiative enters a critical phase on the mission to unite countries to negotiate a new, binding global plan for a rapid and fair transition away from oil, gas, and coal. The Steering Committee also takes the opportunity to welcome a new Co-Chair, Reverend James Bhagwan, General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches.

Tzeporah Berman, Chair and Founder of the Fossil Fuel Treaty initiative and a long-time environmental activist, commented on Naidoo's appointment: “I am thrilled to welcome Kumi Naidoo as the new President of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. Kumi’s visionary leadership, deep understanding of global issues, and unwavering commitment to justice make him the addition we need to help guide our movement through this crucial phase of the campaign as we bring more governments on board. His passion for the cause and extensive experience in climate advocacy will be instrumental as we strive to unite nations and make this Treaty a reality. True leadership is measured by the courage to confront the bullies in the oil and gas industry, declare that their time is up, and create a clear plan for a sustainable future. The Treaty is that plan, and Kumi is one of those true leaders. He has done it before, from fighting apartheid to contributing to the negotiation of the Paris Agreement – and together we will do it again now, to address the greatest threat of our time. We are also thrilled to welcome Reverend James Bagwan as a Co-chair to the Initiative. Reverend James brings years of experience and crucial perspectives from the faith community and leadership from the South Pacific.”

Mohamed Adow, Founder and Director of Power Shift Africa, and member of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Steering Committee: “Africa – and the world – is burning, both literally and figuratively. The appointment of Kumi Naidoo as President of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative brings strengthened inspiration to our movement, at a time when we can no longer accept weak leaders and their empty promises. We share the rage at the reality of climate impacts and energy poverty that plagues our continent. And we share a commitment to fight with those who bear the brunt of a crisis they have not created. Africans have been marginalized in the quest for justice, our rights violated and our contributions overlooked. With Kumi joining the leadership of this Initiative, we are set to amplify the vision and voice of our continent, and demand the change our people deserve. Accompanied by Rev James as Co-Chair it is clear that the Fossil Fuel Treaty is a marker of equity and justice in international negotiations.”

Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, and member of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Steering Committee: “As someone who participated in the transformative power of global solidarity during the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, I welcome Kumi’s appointment as President of the Fossil Fuel Treaty with great hope. In our historic struggles we have always defied the odds and succeeded. We must now believe again that we can fight the existential threat of fossil fuels through our collective action. Kumi’s leadership will help contribute to building the kind of people-powered movement we need to safeguard our future. We must harness that spirit of solidarity to tackle the culprits of the climate crisis and protect our communities and our planet. Together with Rev James joining as Co-Chair, and with the entire leadership of the Fossil Fuel Treaty initiative, we can be optimistic about winning this fight for a just and fossil free future."

Reverend James Bhagwan, General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches and new Co-Chair of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative Steering Committee: ”I am deeply honored to be named the new Co-Chair of the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative Steering Committee. The call from communities, governments, and churches from the region that is spearheading the political call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a powerful affirmation of the just transition we urgently need. It also highlights the vital role that faith communities play in mobilizing climate action. The ecological transformation we seek through the Fossil Fuel Treaty requires that we abandon our self-centered attitudes and act collaboratively for the good of the collective. Together with other leaders in this movement, we must cultivate the will to do what is right and just, have the foresight to sacrifice immediate gains for the greater good, and inspire hope that we can leave our children a healthier and more sustainable world than the one we inherited."

The Fossil Fuel Treaty initiative aims to negotiate a binding global agreement to phase out fossil fuel production fast and fairly, aligned with scientific and economic consensus. As world leaders prepare for crucial negotiations this September in New York City, Naidoo’s leadership is expected to elevate the urgency of this mission, rallying stakeholders across sectors, advocating for systemic change to protect our climate and communities.

Kumi Naidoo is a human rights and climate justice activist from South Africa. He was Executive Director of Greenpeace International (from 2009 through 2015) (https://apo-opa.co/3ZGer1T) and Secretary General of Amnesty International (from 2018 through 2019) (https://apo-opa.co/3BcjSLM). Naidoo also served as the Secretary-General of CIVICUS, the international alliance for citizen participation, from 1998 to 2008. He was an activist against the apartheid regime and its educational system in South Africa. Naidoo's activism went from neighborhood organizing and community youth work to civil disobedience with mass mobilisations against the white controlled apartheid government. He has written about his activism in this period in his memoirs titled, "Letters to My Mother: The Making of a Troublemaker".

Further details about the Fossil Fuel Treaty initiative can be provided upon request.

About the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative:

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative is spurring international cooperation to end new development of fossil fuels, phase out existing production within the agreed climate limit of 1.5°C and develop plans to support workers, communities and countries dependent on fossil fuels to create secure and healthy livelihoods. For more information on the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative and proposal, access here (https://FossilFuelTreaty.org/).