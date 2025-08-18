Despite notable progress in empowering and elevating South African women in science, Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina has urged greater national commitment to spotlighting the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Ms Gina was delivering the keynote address at the seventh annual Women in Science Symposium, hosted by the University of Pretoria (UP) at Future Africa, UP’s pan-African platform for collaborative research, on Friday 8 August.

Held under the theme ‘Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science’, the Deputy Minister described the event as both a tribute and a call to action to celebrate, empower and propel the voices of women in science towards a future that truly reflects the diversity, strength and potential of South Africa.

“We must reflect on the strides we have made, acknowledge the work yet to be done, and commit ourselves to the determination required for real, lasting transformation,” she said. “Women in South Africa are contributing groundbreaking research, setting global standards in health, environmental sciences, data and digital technologies, and many more fields. Yet we cannot ignore that women and girls remain underrepresented, especially at senior and strategic levels.”

Delegates at the event agreed that South Africa has taken important steps since the dawn of democracy to increase representation and access across all fields, including STEM. However, for every South African woman who breaks through, many more are impeded by invisible glass ceilings and systemic barriers. Therefore, they heard, South Africa must ensure that the doors of learning are open to all who wish to enter, regardless of gender, race or background.

Ms Gina said UP’s Women in Science platform is a crucial platform through which to celebrate the achievements of South African women in science, including those who conduct cutting-edge research, lead multidisciplinary teams, head institutions, and inspire thousands of students.

Similarly, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) celebrates the outstanding achievements of women in STEM. By honouring trailblazers, emerging researchers and role models, the awards not only showcase the vital contributions of women to the country’s research and innovation landscape but also inspire the next generation of girls and young women to pursue careers in these fields.

Looking at the diverse audience in the auditorium, Ms Gina said, “You are the architects of new knowledge, the innovators tackling our most pressing challenges, the guides who lift as you rise. Your voices, your questions, and your dreams shape not only scientific discovery, but also the fabric of our society. We know from global research that diverse teams are more creative, innovative and better equipped to solve complex problems. South Africa’s future, and indeed the world’s, depends on your perspectives and leadership.”

But representation must go beyond mere numbers, she added. “It must be measured by agency, by the power to influence decision-making, set research agendas, and mentor the next generation. We must listen and respond to women’s voices, not only when they echo agreement, but also when they challenge convention and demand better.”

UP Vice-Principal for Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Education Professor Sunil Maharaj applauded the phenomenal contributions and advancements that women have made in all areas of STEM. He acknowledged that these achievements were made in the face of many obstacles, with many more still to be overcome.

UP is home to more than 2 932 academics and researchers, of whom 57% are women. UP has 447 professors, of whom 39% are women. Women currently account for 40% of UP’s total of 570 National Research Foundation-rated researchers, and 50% of its South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI) positions are held by women.

“Faced with a legacy of inequality, you have had to go all out to prove yourselves in what was, and in too many cases still is, a male-dominated world,” Prof Maharaj said. “My heartfelt wish is that in the near future we can dispense with terms like ‘male-dominated world’ as a never-to-be-repeated anachronism. At UP, we are entirely committed to achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment at all levels and in all fields.”

Dr Rakeshnie Ramoutar-Prieschl, UP’s Director of Internationalisation and Strategic Partnerships, said, “We can do so much more together through empowered intergenerational dialogue that starts to interrupt, disrupt, and break the cycle of stereotypes and gender biases. We must ask ourselves the painful questions about our youth. Who gets to see themselves become scientists? And who gets left out before they even get a chance?

These questions need answers and call for transformative and inclusive change that supports the empowerment of girls and women beyond their current place of being relegated to the fringes of the economy and society.”