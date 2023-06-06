The Ministry of Transport has today announced that Mr Leonard Ramatlakane has been relieved of his duties as a Board Member and Chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA).

This follows an investigation by the Entity on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by the Chairperson without due and proper processes being followed.

Transport Minister Chikunga has expressed her appreciation to the Chairperson for his leadership and sterling work that led to the recovery of thirteen (13) rail lines by the Entity, as part of its Rail Recovery Programme.

"This exceeded the target of ten (10) rail lines that were initially earmarked by PRASA for recovery. It is under his watch that PRASA was able to restore a sizable number of PRASA Rail services in various Metros in the Country - which has ensured that PRASA Rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the Republic." Chikunga concluded.

The Rail Lines and Stations were hit by vandalists during the lockdown period and the Rail Recovery Programme is a robust government response to that destruction.

The Ministry is committed to clean administration and governance across its entities.