Minister of International Relations and Cooperation has noted a tweet by Secretary of State of the United States of America, Mr Rubio.

Minister Lamola says, “We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.

There is no arbitrary dispossession of land / private property. This law is similar to the Eminent domain laws.

Solidarity / Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 Presidency, is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all.

These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the United States on.”