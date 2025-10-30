Recent media reports have suggested that South Africa intends to break ranks with the international consensus on the ivory and rhino horn trade ahead of the upcoming CITES COP20. This is incorrect.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) reaffirms that South Africa remains fully committed to the international ban on commercial trade of ivory and rhino horn. Our policy is guided by science, ethics, and global cooperation, not by commercial interest.

South Africa’s approach to elephant and rhino conservation is grounded in sustainability, protection of biodiversity, and support for communities who live alongside wildlife. The Department continues to work closely with regional and international partners to combat poaching, dismantle trafficking networks, and strengthen wildlife law enforcement. South Africa has a proud record of responsible conservation management under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Our engagement in CITES processes aims to protect species, maintain ecological integrity, and ensure that conservation delivers long-term social and economic benefits.

Any suggestion that the Department seeks to weaken international agreements or undermine collective conservation efforts is without basis. The DFFE’s priority is clear: to secure a future where elephants, rhinos and people can thrive together.