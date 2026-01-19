President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, Monday, 19 January 2026, visit Nkomazi Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods and the response of Government.

The President will commence the visit at Mjejana, Nkomazi Local Municipality, after 14h00.

The National Disaster Management Centre officially classified the inclement weather, which has respectively ravaged Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape Provinces, as a national disaster, following loss of life, significant damage to infrastructure and property, environmental degradation, displacement of communities, disruption to schooling and agricultural activities, and closures in parts of the Kruger National Park.

The President has expressely shared that his thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property.

Furthermore, the President hailed first responders, volunteers and humanitarian organisations for their emphatic coordinated response to the devastation across affected provinces.

President Ramaphosa will monitor the state of the disaster response at flood affected areas at the Nkomazi Local Municipality, accompanied by Mpumalanga Premier, Mandla Ndlovu, senior Government officials and representatives of the National Disaster Management Centre.