The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has congratulated the reconstituted National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) and wished the newly elected leadership well in executing their responsibilities.

The reconstitution of the National House, conducted in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act No 3 of 2019), follows the reconstitution of all the Provincial Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

The reconstitution of the sixth House was presided over by Deputy Judge President of Gauteng, Judge AP Ledwaba.

The members of the House elected Kgosi Thabo Milton Seatlholo as the new Chairperson and unanimously elected Nkosi Langa Mavuso as the Deputy Chairperson.

The Minister congratulated all traditional leaders who took an oath or made affirmations as members of the NHTKL and further wished well the elected Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson.

The Minister urged on the new leadership to ensure that the House continues to promote the role of traditional and Khoi-San leadership within a democratic constitutional dispensation; constitutes to nation building; the preservation of the moral fibre and regeneration of society.

She further urged them to work with all stakeholders to preserve the culture and traditions of communities; facilitate socio-economic development and service delivery; and the transformation and adaptation of customary law and customs so as to comply with the provisions of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

The Minister committed to working with the House and provide it with updates on work being undertaken as part of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team, led by Deputy President David Mabuza, established to respond to issues raised by Traditional and Khoisan leaders. “Working with our provincial counterparts, we will continue to pursue our responsibilities emanating from the establishment of the IMTT. But we will need you to join hands with us in this process,” the Minister said.

The Minister appealed to the House to work closely with the National Initiation Oversight Committee as well as the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees to register, visit, and ensure that all initiation schools are safe, respect human rights and plant good morals to the young people who participate.