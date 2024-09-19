Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola, successfully concluded a productive Working Visit to Washington, D. C. During his visit, he engaged with key stakeholders, including the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa, the Congressional Black Caucus, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and various bipartisan think tanks.
Minister Lamola emphasised the importance of the dynamic and evolving relationship between South Africa and the United States. He expressed optimism about the potential for continued frank engagements on geopolitical matters based on mutual respect and identified areas for cooperation. Moving forward, efforts to sustain important engagements regularly in a structured system will be explored at a high political level.
Additionally, Minister Lamola highlighted the mutual beneficial nature of our bilateral trade relations, with emphasis on how moving forward these relations can support South Africa’s goals of achieving rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and, ultimately, a just society.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.