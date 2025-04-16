The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as Special Envoy to the United States of America.

Mr Mahumapelo said an unfortunate distortion persists in the US about the real essence of the South African dispensation. “It is our hope that whilst the envoy will not immediately provide a complete solution to this problem, it will contribute to adding value as part of the broader efforts to help the US President, Mr Donald Trump, and his administration to understand the essence of South African democracy,” emphasised Mr Mahumapelo.

Mr Mahumapelo added that this government understanding will also then be conveyed to the rest of the US people and blacks Americans in particular. He said the committee will continue with reciprocative oversight with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on this front.

The Presidency announced on Monday the appointment of Mr Jonas as a Special Envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the President and the government of the Republic of South Africa.

Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests.

Mr Jonas has previously served as one of four presidential investment envoys, which were appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa. As a former Deputy Finance Minister, Mr Jonas brings extensive government experience to his new diplomatic role.

“We are looking forward with cautious optimism as the committee to the restoration of the healthy diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States of America,” said Mr Mahumapelo.