The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has welcomed the release of the report by the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team into serious governance failures at the College of Cape Town. The Minister of Higher Education, Mr Buti Manamela, appointed the support team to investigate governance and management challenges after the college appeared before the portfolio committee in October and November 2025. Mr Letsie said the report confirms what the committee had already identified: systemic governance failure at the college. “We welcome the recommendation that the Council of the College of Cape Town must be dissolved and replaced with an administration,” said Mr Letsie. “However, we are disappointed that the report does not clearly recommend the termination of the Principal’s employment. The Principal promoted individuals close to him without any legal basis or transparent process.” Mr Letsie said the report reveals deeply troubling conduct by both the Council and management. “It is extremely worrying that the Council chose to extend a security contract after a court had already declared it invalid. That decision shows a complete disregard for the law and proper governance.” He further raised concern about the appointment of the Principal’s personal assistant as Council Secretary without any formal process. “This was a clear weakening of Council independence and amounts to the capture of Council processes.” The Chairperson stressed that accountability must follow. “Those who were promoted irregularly and benefited financially from unlawful decisions must repay the money they received.” He called on the incoming administration to act decisively. “The administration to be appointed must immediately commission a forensic investigation to determine the full extent of financial losses caused by the actions of the Principal and Council, including legal costs. Those responsible must be held personally liable and must pay back the money.” Lastly, Mr Letsie said, “If the Council and Principal choose to contest or challenge this report and its recommendations in court, they must never be allowed to use state funds. They can do so with their own funds from their own pockets”.

