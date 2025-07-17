As part of Mandela Month, the Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will participate in the #67MinutesOfMentorship programme hosted by The Mentorship Boardroom, a platform committed to nurturing talent and expanding leadership networks across sectors.

The Deputy Minister will mentor Ms Ntandokazi on Friday, 18 July 2025, as part of the Mandela Day commemorations.

Ntandokazi is a dynamic young economist who holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Fordham University and currently serves as an Analyst at the National Treasury. She is passionate about development economics, impact investing, and public finance.

This mentorship session forms part of government’s broader commitment to youth empowerment, leadership development, and inclusive economic growth. It also highlights the importance of knowledge transfer between experienced leaders and emerging professionals in driving national development.

The engagement will focus on:

- Navigating career pathways in development finance and policy;

- Strengthening leadership and strategic competencies for young professionals;

- Fostering networks that support public-interest finance and investment;

- Encouraging young women in economics and public service to lead with purpose.

Through this initiative, the Deputy Minister reaffirms her commitment to building a generation of capable, ethical, and driven young professionals who can contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s development agenda.