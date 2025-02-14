The Co-Chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Mr Malusi Gigaba and Mr Phiroane Phala, participated in the handing over ceremony of the mortal remains of South African National Defence Force soldiers who lost their lives in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We appreciate the work done by the department, United Nations, SADC and the SANDF to repatriate our gallant soldiers back home for their final burial,” said Mr Phala. “The committee has always believed that while the process is complex, everything should be done to return the remains to the country. We remain grateful that this has finally happened despite the delays.”

In the spirit of ubuntu and cooperation, the committee appreciates Uganda’s contribution to facilitating the transfer of the soldiers’ remains from the DRC to South Africa. “The spirit of cooperation is what is needed currently to enable dialogue, which will be critical in finding solutions to the longstanding instability in the DRC,” said Mr Gigaba.

The committee has also reiterated that participation in peacekeeping missions is an obligation that cannot be abandoned. “South Africa, as part of the African Union (AU), subscribes to the AU’s Agenda 2063, which aims to silence the guns and provide a framework of diplomacy, conflict resolution and sustainable development to ensure peace on our continent. It is on this basis that we continue to support the deployment of the SANDF as a diplomatic tool to peacebuilding on the continent,” Mr Gigaba said.

While the committee remains of the view that a thorough investigation is necessary to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and prevent its recurrence, the continued use of all diplomatic tools available remains necessary to advance the strategic goals of peace, security, and prosperity.

The return of the mortal remains of the soldiers is a realisation of the promise made by the Minister of Defence and the Chief of the SANDF to the committee that no stone will be left unturned to repatriate our fallen soldiers back to South Africa. “It is now critical that families of the fallen soldiers are given adequate support and care during this difficult time,” Mr Phala said.