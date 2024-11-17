The South African Government condemns in the strongest possible terms the continued acts of aggression carried out by the State of Israel on the Syrian Arab Republic. The recent attack of 14 November 2024 in the Damascus suburb of Mazzeh, in proximity to the South African Embassy, other diplomatic missions and United Nations offices, is a blatant disregard of international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Government of South Africa extends its sympathies and condolences to the Government and the people of Syria, especially the families of the deceased in these recent attacks.

The continued aggression undermines regional and international peace and security. The more than 120 attacks on Syria since 7 October 2023, have added to the worsening humanitarian crisis currently in the Middle East.

South Africa calls for the United Nations to hold to account those who are responsible under the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.