The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation welcomes the release of the six South African activists from Israel and wishes them a safe return home via Jordan. The activists formed part of the Global Sumud flotilla and are expected to arrive tomorrow in South Africa.

The activists were enroute to Gaza to deliver food and medical supplies when they were arrested in international waters and detained by the Israeli government. Former Member of Parliament Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela raised the alarm on their arrest and the world joined the call for the release of the 470 activists and the end of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, said: “We are thankful for the release of the six South African activists and we wish them a safe return home.

“We call on all the countries of the world to support the two-state solution approach to resolving the Israeli–Palestine conflict by creating two states. Palestine supports the creation of the two states however Israeli currently does not support the proposal. We call for the end of the conflict where the lives of innocent babies, children and women were lost. We call for the seize fire and destruction of both countries.”