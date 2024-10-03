The deal was signed by Orlando da Mata, President of the Board of Directors of the Sonangol Research and Development Center; Vladimir Machado, President of the Executive Committee of the Sonangol Research and Development Center; Michael Scholey, CEO of CWP; Stefan Tavares Bollow, CEO of Gauff; and Julian Reichert on behalf of Conjuncta CEO Stefan Liebing.

Situated in the municipality of Barra do Dande, the green hydrogen project will produce up to 1,200 tons of ammonia for export to the European market. The facility will feature the installation of 600 MW of renewable energy capacity – generated from hydropower sources – as well as a 400kv substation and adequate water treatment.

Angola’s national oil company Sonangol signed an agreement with energy companies Conjuncta, CWP and Gauff for the development of the Barra do Dande green hydrogen project in Angola. Signed during the Angola Oil&Gas conference on Wednesday, the deal covers the design, licensing, financing, engineering and construction of the facility.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.