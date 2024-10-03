Angola’s national oil company Sonangol signed an agreement with energy companies Conjuncta, CWP and Gauff for the development of the Barra do Dande green hydrogen project in Angola. Signed during the Angola Oil&Gas conference on Wednesday, the deal covers the design, licensing, financing, engineering and construction of the facility.
Situated in the municipality of Barra do Dande, the green hydrogen project will produce up to 1,200 tons of ammonia for export to the European market. The facility will feature the installation of 600 MW of renewable energy capacity – generated from hydropower sources – as well as a 400kv substation and adequate water treatment.
The deal was signed by Orlando da Mata, President of the Board of Directors of the Sonangol Research and Development Center; Vladimir Machado, President of the Executive Committee of the Sonangol Research and Development Center; Michael Scholey, CEO of CWP; Stefan Tavares Bollow, CEO of Gauff; and Julian Reichert on behalf of Conjuncta CEO Stefan Liebing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.