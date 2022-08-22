The attack against a hotel in Mogadishu came at a critical juncture as the new Federal Government of Somalia is announced and seeking to pursue its duties.

The attack was clearly designed to distract both the politicians and the security services and to intensify pressure on what continues to be an already tense situation following the protracted electoral process which was concluded in May.

This latest attack shouldn’t undermine efforts of the President and the Government to pursue peace and reconciliation amongst the Somali population.

The EU will continue supporting such efforts and reaffirms its solidarity with the people and the Government of Somalia.