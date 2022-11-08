SmartViser (www.SmartViser.com) an industry leader in test automation products announce a series of events participation in the African region to address the pressing needs of Mobile Network Operators and Regulators in the continent and contribute to their long-term growth and success.

With an increasing fast-paced advance in Telecom Technology, Mobile Network Operators and other Telecoms players are looking to assure the quality of new services like IMS, 5G, and VoLTE for solutions, improving their end user's experience while reducing costs and time.

SmartViser (www.SmartViser.com) offers plug-and-play test automation products that are easy to set up and don’t require additional equipment or huge upfront payments for set-up.

The innovative solution viSer (https://bit.ly/3zWbz3a) can convert any device into an automated testing probe allowing to:

Validate the quality of mobile services for 2/3/4/5G, IMS, VoLTE, VoWiFi, etc.

Enhancing the Customer Experience view using the results from ANY Android device at ANY location

Benchmark the network performance against the competition in static and mobility scenarios

Evaluate the Voice Quality for Cellular and OTT services with an industry-standard methodology POLQA

Deliver world-class automated Device Validation

Constantinos Panayiotou, Sales Manager for SmartViser highlights that "SmartViser solutions offer proven results in the region with the successful completion of trials that are now progressing to the next phase. I am confident we can help several operators in the African continent regardless of their size to reduce costs and time while offering a superior Quality of Service and Experience to their end users.”

The SmartViser test automation solution, viSer covers over 100 KPIs on a wide number of test cases like voice calls, audio/voice quality MOS score (POLQA TM), data throughput, network coverage, messaging, browsing and much more. It covers all the main key requirements for Regulators in the African region to run campaigns by optimising their testing.

Thierry Le Bihan, Business Development Manager for SmartViser adds that "working over the last 12 months with Regulators in the African region we were able to understand their needs and propose a test automation methodology with powerful analytics that provides actionable insights into the performance of local networks. We were thrilled to work and support Regulators in Africa that are looking to further drive the development of the Telecommunications sector”

The new SmartViser development strategy for the African region was initially introduced by the Company CEO Gilles Ricordel, during Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

Meet SmartViser in Africa at the following event in November 2022:

Africa Tech Festival (https://bit.ly/3WV0yZQ)

Date: 8-10 November 2022

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, South Africa

Stand B50 Business France Pavilion

To arrange a meeting go to: (https://bit.ly/3teS7ei)

About SmartViser:

SmartViser with long telecoms expertise and customer-centric innovation has developed the standalone test automation suite viSer that allows OEMs, ODMs, Mobile Operators, MVNOs, Regulators and any company offering Telecom Services to test, benchmark, monitor, troubleshoot or measure QoS/QoE on devices, connectivity, and mobile network technology.

SmartViser launched its first ViserMark Label to measure battery life performance translating mAh into straightforward battery life scores. Thus, allowing smartphone manufacturers to improve their battery life performance and offer superior quality of experience for their end-users.

Headquartered in Rennes France and with an international presence, we are fully committed to supporting our customers and are proud to collaborate with key players in the industry. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge innovation to help our customers succeed in today’s fast-evolving technologies and environments.

You can find more information about SmartViser and its innovative software on the Web at www.SmartViser.com and ViserMark at: www.ViserMark.com