The Ministry of Small Business Development warns members of the public not to fall prey to fake social accounts which purport to belong to the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Dipuo Peters. This appears to be a well-coordinated plan by con artists to target small business owners through impersonating the leadership of the Department of Small Business Development. A similar scam targeting Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was discovered a few weeks ago.

The Ministry has also discovered several fake facebook and Linkedin accounts that purport to belong to the Deputy Minister. These fake accounts are created by fraudsters whose sole intention is to defraud innocent citizens and gullible individuals. They are using the name and position of the Deputy Minister to solicit money from poor and struggling ordinary South Africans in exchange for non-existent funding or favours. The Ministry strongly condemns the fraudulent use of Deputy Minister’s identity and pictures to create these fake accounts whose purpose is to scam innocent citizens, especially small business owners.

We wish to reiterate that that neither the Minister, Deputy Minister nor any official of the department will ever request “upfront fees” from members of the public in exchange for accessing funding or business opportunities. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and not allow themselves to fall prey to these criminals.

We wish to place it on record that the following are the only legitimate and genuine social media accounts of the Deputy Minister:

Instagram:

1. https://www.instagram.com/dipuopeters?igsh=MTVjazc2YjFweDh4bA==

2. https://www.instagram.com/dipuopeters5549?igsh=MTdvYW1raXR1MGNyeA==

3. https://www.instagram.com/dipuo1234?igsh=aWFvbTBxeHRvbXYw

Facebook

1. https://www.facebook.com/Tseletjie?mibextid=LQQJ4d

2. https://www.facebook.com/dipuo.peters.71?mibextid=LQQJ4d

3. https://www.facebook.com/dipuo.peters.568?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Twitter

@dipuopeters https://x.com/dipuopeters?s=21

Tiktok

dipstick71 : https://www.tiktok.com/@dipstick71?_t=8jR6dydoY9m&_r=1

Small business owners are reminded that no business funding or deal can be facilitated or concluded by the department, its leaders or officials on social media. In addition, Minister and Deputy Minister never get involved in disbursing funds as these are administrative processes that are handled by relevant officials within the department.

Anyone who has already fallen victim to these fraudsters are urged to report the matter to the police as soon as possible.