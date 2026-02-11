The first meeting of the SME Ministerial community of 2026 saw an increase in the number of countries engaging with the process. This marks the beginning of a key phase of policy sharing which will mark the way towards the second Global SME Ministerial Meeting in 2027.

More than 70 countries joined the virtual gathering, with over 120 delegates representing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

The officials are part of ministries or government agencies which are tasked with policymaking for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On the day, the International Trade Centre (ITC) launched a new platform where countries can upload best practices in policies and regulations that seek to provide further development to SMEs, but also to learn from peers on what is working.

Each country will have a dedicated account for the platform, where countries can set up a page with the best practices that can support policy development at a regional, continental or global level.

At least 20 countries sent their inputs in advance to the launch.