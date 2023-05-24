Continuing his dialogue with Heads of Mission of Islamic countries in New Delhi who are concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda presented a copy of the Sinhala translation of the Holy Quran to the Ambassador of Tunisia to India Hayet Talbi Bilel on 23 May.

The presentation was made this morning at the Tunisian Embassy in New Delhi.

The Sinhala translation of the Holy Quran presented to the Tunisian Ambassador has been published by the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) of Sri Lanka.

Previously, High Commissioner Moragoda had presented copies of the Sinhala Quran to the Jama Masjid of Delhi, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Council of Muslim Theologians of India) as well as to the Ambassadors of Morocco, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and the High Commissioner of Nigeria in New Delhi.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi has been promoting dialogue with all major religions in India, in keeping with the policy roadmap "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India".