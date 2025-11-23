Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong visited Johannesburg, the Republic of South Africa, from 21 to 23 November 2025 to attend the 2025 G20 Summit.

At the G20 Summit, in line with the South African G20 Presidency’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to strengthen international financial and economic cooperation, and to collectively address future challenges, including the impact of artificial intelligence.

In his interventions, Prime Minister Wong emphasised that the G20 must act with pragmatism and fresh thinking to shape a future that is open, resilient, and inclusive. He highlighted the need to revitalise the rules-based multilateral trading system, including through reform of the World Trade Organization, and called for countries to share expertise and strengthen global partnerships to lead digital transformation, including artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Wong had bilateral meetings with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Wong will depart for Addis Ababa, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, today.