Sierra Leone has strengthened its upstream petroleum ambitions with the signing of a Reconnaissance Permit Agreement with Shell Exploration Company B.V., marking a significant step in its efforts to attract investment and advance offshore basin evaluation.

The agreement was signed through the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) at the Invest in African Energy 2026 Forum in Paris on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shell is granted rights to undertake advanced geological and geophysical studies across offshore G-Blocks 91, 92, 93, 110, 111, 112, 114, 115, 116, 117, 133, 134, 135, 148, 149, 150, 162, 163 and 164, covering approximately 20,594 square-kilometers.

The reconnaissance program will include seismic data quality control and interpretation, integration of well data, detailed petrophysical analysis, basin modelling, petroleum systems evaluation, identification of structural traps and reservoir fairways, and play-based exploration and prospectivity mapping.

“This agreement with Shell marks a defining moment in Sierra Leone’s journey to responsibly unlock the value of our natural resources. It sends a strong and credible signal to the global investment community… that Sierra Leone is open for business, underpinned by transparency, stability and strong governance,” said President Julius Maada Bio in a statement released by PDSL.

PDSL Director General Foday Mansaray also highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement, stating: “Signing this agreement… underscores Sierra Leone’s growing visibility on the global energy stage. Securing Shell as a partner is a strong validation of the work we have undertaken to strengthen our geoscience database and regulatory framework.”

He noted that Sierra Leone’s upstream strategy is centered on de-risking frontier acreage through high-quality seismic data, advanced subsurface imaging and transparent engagement with global operators.

Shell’s involvement brings significant weight to Sierra Leone’s upstream ambitions. With operations in more than 70 countries and extensive deepwater exploration expertise, the company is expected to play a key role in assessing basin potential ahead of future licensing rounds.

As African frontier basins continue to attract renewed interest from global energy companies, Sierra Leone’s latest agreement signals both ambition and positioning – placing data, transparency and credible partnerships at the center of its upstream growth strategy.