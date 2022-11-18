Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Shri Bandaru Wilsonbabu (IFS: 2004), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Madagascar, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Union of the Comoros, with residence in Antananarivo.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.