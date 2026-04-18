The Office of the President wishes to inform that the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, will undertake working visits to the Russian Federation this weekend, followed by a visit to Abu Dhabi.

The visits aim to reinforce bilateral cooperation and advance Seychelles’ strategic engagement with key partners. Discussions will focus on tourism, investment, and transport connectivity, as well as priority areas such as air connectivity and food security, in support of economic resilience and sustainable development.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of Ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora.

The visits underscore Seychelles’ commitment to constructive and balanced international engagement in the national interest. During his absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by the Vice President, Mr Sebastien Pillay.