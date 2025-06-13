The Seychelles Trading Corporation (STC) marked a major milestone in the nation’s drive for food security on Friday morning with the official inauguration of its state-of-the-art cold storage facility at Bois de Rose. The ceremony was led by President Wavel Ramkalawan, joined by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan and Vice President Ahmed Afif, and heralded a significant upgrade in the country’s food preservation and supply capabilities.

Entirely financed by STC at a cost of SCR 110 million, the new facility is the corporation’s most substantial infrastructure investment to date. Purpose-built to store fruits, vegetables, and meat products, it is designed to maintain robust food reserves while ensuring adherence to high standards of quality and safety for the Seychellois population.

The inauguration featured a symbolic unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a ribbon-cutting ceremony carried out by President Ramkalawan, Vice President Afif, STC Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashik Hassan, and STC Board Chairman Mr. Imtiaz Umarji. The occasion underscored the government’s steadfast commitment to upgrading critical infrastructure in support of national food security.

"It is with great honour that we have managed to build this facility, demonstrating that STC has invested in something truly beneficial for our nation," said President Ramkalawan in his keynote address. He highlighted the government’s broader vision of enhancing food systems resilience, noting that such infrastructure plays a vital role in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals.

STC CEO Mr. Ashik Hassan echoed the President’s sentiments, extending thanks to all stakeholders involved in the project. “This modern facility represents a significant milestone in modernizing our services through high-end technology that is both energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable,” he stated. Mr. Hassan also stressed the facility’s strategic importance in reinforcing STC’s operational effectiveness and its mission to support national food security. Outfitted with advanced refrigeration systems that meet international standards, the facility is poised to elevate Seychelles' standing in regional food storage and distribution capabilities.

STC Board Chairman Mr. Imtiaz Umarji emphasized that the facility’s value extends well beyond its physical structure. “This facility is not just a building—it is critical infrastructure essential to ensuring food security by delivering fresh, quality products to every household at affordable prices,” he explained. “For our citizens, this represents reduced prices and decreased wastage, reflecting our collective effort to achieve greater self-sufficiency amid global market volatility.”

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the facility, offering dignitaries and invited guests an opportunity to witness firsthand the sophisticated technology and logistics operations that will serve the nation for years to come.

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances, including patriotic recitals and musical tributes, in celebration of this landmark national achievement.

This development aligns closely with the government’s broader strategic priorities: to fortify national food security, promote economic resilience, and advance sustainable development across all sectors. The cold storage facility is expected to significantly enhance Seychelles’ ability to manage food reserves efficiently, stabilize prices, and minimize food waste.