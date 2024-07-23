Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles

It is with profound sadness that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism announces the passing of the Seychelles Honorary Consul in the Republic of Slovenia, Mr. Marko Smole.

Since his appointment in December 1995, he served Seychelles with dedication and unwavering commitment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism extends to his family its deepest condolences during this difficult time.

Mr. Smole’s absence will be greatly felt at the Ministry’s upcoming biennial Honorary Consuls Conference this October.

