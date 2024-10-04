President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, presided over a memorable long-service awards ceremony yesterday afternoon at the Savoy Resort. The event celebrated teachers who have dedicated 25 years to the profession and honoured four retired educators who have made significant contributions to the Seychelles education sector.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a special award to Ms. Delcianne Cushion from La Misère Primary School. Recognized for her remarkable 43-year career in teaching, Ms. Cushion received the prestigious award from President Ramkalawan and the First Lady, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to education.

In his address, President Ramkalawan expressed deep gratitude to all the educators, praising their dedication and sacrifices in shaping the nation's future. His presence at the ceremony reflected the national importance of recognizing the essential contributions of Seychelles' teaching professionals.

Minister of Education, Mr. Justin Valentin, opened the event with a heartfelt tribute to deceased teachers, acknowledging the lasting impact they had on the profession. He also encouraged veteran educators to mentor and support the next generation of teachers to ensure the continuity of excellence in Seychelles’ educational system.

"Being a teacher is not just a profession but a vocation," Minister Valentin emphasized. "I urge you to embrace your vocation and remember your invaluable contribution in transforming society."

In a surprising moment, Minister Valentin himself was honored for his 30 years of service to the Ministry of Education, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The ceremony featured musical performances and recitals by students and teachers, as well as a personal testimony by Mrs. Julianna Agathine. It not only celebrated the longevity of service but also underscored the profound impact that these dedicated educators have had on generations of Seychellois students.