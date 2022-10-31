President Wavel Ramkalawan congratulated the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, following his appointment as Head of Government on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

The President’s message states: “It is with great pleasure that I extend to you, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Seychelles, our warmest and sincere congratulations on your recent appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I am convinced that under your capable leadership, the United Kingdom will rise to the challenges ahead and continue to be steered towards the path of success and greater prosperity.

The United Kingdom and Seychelles share a long history of association and friendship, based on shared values and common ambitions, which are continuously being reinforced both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the Commonwealth, the United Nations, and other bodies.

Seychelles will continue to work with the United Kingdom towards the many common goals that we fervently aspire to”.