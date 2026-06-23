A group of elderly citizens was welcomed to State House today by President Dr Patrick Herminie during a warm and meaningful exchange aimed at recognising the valuable contributions of senior citizens to Seychelles' social and national development.

The visit was organised in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Seychelles as part of ongoing efforts to promote the well-being, inclusion and active engagement of elderly persons within the community.

During the gathering, the elderly visitors had the opportunity to meet with the President, share their experiences and reflections, and extend their well wishes.

The exchange provided a platform for open and heartfelt conversations on matters of interest to senior citizens and the wider community.

President Herminie expressed his appreciation for the role played by older generations in shaping the nation and acknowledged the wealth of knowledge, experience and values they continue to pass on to younger generations.

The visit also builds on initiatives undertaken by the Office of the First Lady in support of senior citizens, including the recent Free Eye Screening Camp organised under the theme "Partnering for Nation Building", reflecting a continued commitment to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of elderly persons across the country.

The President stressed on the importance of ensuring that senior citizens remain valued, respected and included in national life, noting that their contributions have helped lay the foundation upon which Seychelles continues to grow and prosper.