The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie together with First Lady Mrs Véronique Herminie, yesterday attended NOU MENM, a powerful cultural spectacle held at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS) in commemoration of the Abolition of Slavery.

The event, organised by the Department of Tourism and Culture, formed part of the national activities marking this historic milestone and served as a moment of collective remembrance, reflection, and cultural expression. Through a compelling blend of poetry, music, song, and dance, the spectacle portrayed the struggles, resilience, and lived experiences of enslaved people, whilst highlighting the ways in which they resisted and expressed their humanity during one of the darkest chapters in history.

'NOU MENM' took the audience on a symbolic journey, from the pain and injustice of slavery to the strength, identity, and freedom of today’s Seychellois society. The performances not only honoured the sacrifices of those who endured slavery but also celebrated the cultural heritage that has emerged from that history and continues to shape the nation’s identity.

President Herminie has declared 1st February a public holiday, officially recognising the Abolition of Slavery as a National Day of Remembrance. The declaration pays tribute to those who fought against slavery and reaffirms the country’s commitment to honouring their legacy, while encouraging present and future generations to remain vigilant against all forms of modern-day exploitation.

Complementing the official ceremony held earlier in the morning at the National Library, the evening spectacle was widely described as a memorable and moving production, resonating deeply with the audience as it reflected on where Seychelles began and how far the nation has come.

Also in attendance were the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles Mr Sebastien Pillay, the Minister for Tourism and Culture Mrs Amanda Bernstein, along with other distinguished guests.