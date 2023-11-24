The Director General for Regional Affairs Division at the Foreign Affairs Department, Mr. Christian Faure represented Seychelles at the 44th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Council of Ministers Meeting held in Lusaka, Zambia on the 23rd November 2023.

Under the overarching theme of “Economic Integration for a thriving COMESA, anchored on green investment, value addition, and tourism”, member states convened to assess the progress of various COMESA programmes aimed at strengthening the region’s integration agenda.

During Seychelles’ intervention, Mr. Faure provided an update on the implementation status of cybersecurity policies, laws, and Critical Information and Response Teams (CIRTS) in Seychelles. Additionally, Seychelles noted and expressed strong support on the progress report for the establishment of a shipping line for COMESA Island States extending to coastal states, as a regional shipping line caters to the unique circumstances and requirements of both the COMESA Island and Coastal states.

The initiative holds promise for enhancing trade between the Indian Ocean Island States and mainland Africa by establishing more direct shipping routes. Mr. Faure emphasized the importance of addressing existing barriers to trade and ensuring the safety and protection of trade routes once operational, a concern that should be addressed in the proposed development of a Regional Maritime Infrastructure Master Plan within the COMESA region.

Mr. Faure also participated in the preceding 44th Intergovernmental Committee Meeting where he intervened on several important matters including the importance of investments for economic diversification and further appealed to the Secretariat to consider the specificities of Island States within its annual work plans and programmes. Mr. Faure was accompanied by Second Secretary, Mrs. Nisha Chengo to both meetings.