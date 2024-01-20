The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, is representing the President of the Republic of Seychelles at the 19th Summit of Heads of States and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) currently being held in Kampala, Uganda.

The Summit is being convened under the Chairmanship of the Republic of Uganda under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”

In addressing the meeting the Minister stressed the need and importance of solidarity and collaboration to address the current world challenges. He reiterated the plight of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) against the detrimental effects of climate change, stressing the necessity for the international community to intensify efforts to combat its adverse effects. He reiterated Seychelles’ call for the universal adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) to facilitate access to crucial concessional finance for building resilience.

The ongoing war in Gaza and the situation in Palestine was one of the main topics of discussion. In his remarks, the Minister further reiterated Seychelles’ condemnation of the senseless killing of innocent civilians and wanton destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and called for an immediate end to the war, the freeing of all hostages and urged all parties to find a lasting and comprehensive peace solution guaranteeing the rights and security of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples based on the two-States solution.

Prior to the Summit, the Minister participated in the Ministerial segment of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Following the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Minister will participate in the Group of 77 and China Third South Summit that will also be held in Kampala, Uganda from the 21st – 22nd January 2024.

He is accompanied by Ambassador Conrad Mederic, Ambassador of Seychelles based in Addis Ababa and Ms. Leeza Memee, Second Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs.