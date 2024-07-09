The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Guillermo Antonio Lopez Mac Lellan, presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held at State House this morning.

The President congratulated H.E. Ambassador Mac Lellan on his accreditation, which will enable the two countries to further bolster bilateral relations to greater heights in areas of mutual interest.

“Seychelles and Spain have enjoyed very good relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Our cooperation, which extends to mutually beneficial areas, is indicative of the value we attach to our partnership. You have my full support in maintaining this fruitful collaboration and my earnest commitment to working with you to explore ways in which we can further our bilateral ties,” said the Head of State.

The areas of discussion with President Ramkalawan centered on fisheries, tourism, climate change, and marine security. Ambassador Mac Lellan will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In attendance at the ceremony this morning were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Director General of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and the Third Secretary of the of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Mr. James Carpin.