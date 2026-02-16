Mr. Barry Faure, Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, participated in a high-level consultation led by H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia. The discussion centered on the future of the United Nations, the UN Security Council (UNSC), and the upcoming election of the next UN Secretary-General (UNSG).

President Boakai emphasised Liberia’s commitment to equitable representation in the UN and the importance of inclusive dialogue for global governance reforms. He also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation among Africa’s elected non-permanent members and the permanent members of the UNSC.

The meeting agreed to continue to advocate for the common African position on the reform of the UN based on the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration on UN Reform.

Minister Faure supported the call for greater gender balance in international leadership. The consultation agreed that appointing a woman as the next UNSG would mark a significant advance in inclusivity within the multilateral system.