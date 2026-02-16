UAE - Takmeel Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Divine Elements, a landmark AED100 million ($27.2 million) residential project in Dubai South, further strengthening the company's strategic footprint in one of the emirate's most rapidly evolving and mature districts.

This G+4 development aligns seamlessly with Dubai South's transformation into a sustainable, community-oriented urban hub focused on long-term living.

Strategically located, the project offers proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai, and major transport corridors. It benefits from the area's advanced, fully integrated infrastructure and its emergence as a self-sustaining economic and residential centre, said the developer in a statement.

The project comprises a curated selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, tailored for singles, couples, and families seeking permanent homes rather than transient accommodation.

Residences feature practical, contemporary interiors with modern finishes and adaptable spaces designed for everyday comfort and city living, said the statement.

Handover is scheduled for Q4 2027, with a flexible payment plan designed to accommodate both end-users and long-term investors, it added.

According to Takmeel, the response for the project has been overwhelming with nearly 60% of units being snapped up at the exclusive launch events held recently.

Held at a private gathering, the event provided attendees with an immersive experience, including detailed exploration of the architectural model. The design emphasises functionality, intelligent layouts, and timeless appeal, with Takmeel executives available to discuss the project's vision and community benefits.

"Dubai South has matured into a district where residential offerings must prioritise quality, depth, and liveability over sheer volume," remarked its CEO Hamza Asad.

"Divine Elements is thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving needs of today's residents while supporting Dubai's broader goals for balanced, sustainable urban growth," he noted.

"With 60% of the project already secured at launch, Divine Elements sets a new benchmark for modern, flexible residential living complemented by thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities," stated Asad.

"It underscores Takmeel's unwavering commitment to developing sustainable, high-value communities that enrich Dubai's expanding urban fabric," he added.

Residents will enjoy premium first-floor amenities, including sun-drenched swimming pools, a dedicated children's pool, jacuzzi, outdoor showers, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, children's play areas, and shaded family seating zones.

The expansive rooftop serves as a vibrant communal space, complete with an outdoor cinema, padel court, lounge areas and cabanas, barbecue facilities, table tennis, board-game zones, a chess corner, and a dedicated bar area—extending the living experience far beyond individual apartments, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

