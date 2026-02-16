PHOTO
Major Gulf stock markets slipped in early Monday trading, as investors assessed the potential market impact of upcoming U.S.-Iran talks aimed at easing tensions.
The two countries are set to hold a second round of talks in Geneva on Tuesday, after reviving negotiations earlier this month aimed at addressing their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme and preventing a fresh military confrontation.
Iran is seeking a nuclear deal with the United States that would provide economic gains for both sides, with potential energy and mining investments as well as aircraft purchases on the table, an Iranian diplomat was reported to have said on Sunday.
The U.S. military is making preparations for the possibility of weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two U.S. officials. Such an escalation could trigger a much more serious conflict than anything previously seen between the two countries.
Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were little changed on the day ahead of the U.S.-Iran talks and as OPEC+ leans in favour of resuming output hikes from April.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.6% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Dubai's main share index lost 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreating 1.8%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.
The Qatari index was down 0.1%, weighed down by a 1.7% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)