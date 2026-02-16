Major Gulf stock markets slipped in early Monday trading, as investors assessed ​the potential market impact ⁠of upcoming U.S.-Iran talks aimed at easing ‌tensions.

The two countries are set to hold a second round of ​talks in Geneva on Tuesday, after reviving negotiations earlier this month aimed ​at addressing ​their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme and preventing a fresh military confrontation.

Iran is seeking a nuclear deal ⁠with the United States that would provide economic gains for both sides, with potential energy and mining investments as well as aircraft purchases on the table, an Iranian diplomat ​was ‌reported to have ⁠said on Sunday.

The ⁠U.S. military is making preparations for the possibility of weeks-long operations against ​Iran if President Donald Trump orders ‌an attack, Reuters reported on Saturday, ⁠citing two U.S. officials. Such an escalation could trigger a much more serious conflict than anything previously seen between the two countries.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were little changed on the day ahead of the U.S.-Iran talks and as OPEC+ leans in favour of resuming output hikes from April.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark ‌index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.6% decline in ⁠oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Dubai's main share ​index lost 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreating 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.

The Qatari index was ​down 0.1%, ‌weighed down by a 1.7% slide in petrochemical ⁠maker Industries Qatar.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)