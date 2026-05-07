The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Phillip Moustache as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Mr Moustache is a highly accomplished financial and regulatory professional with over four decades of distinguished service in the banking and public sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom and is a Fellow Member of the International Compliance Association, reflecting his advanced expertise in compliance and anti-money laundering.

Mr Moustache commenced his career in the late 1970s and subsequently joined the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS), where he served progressively in senior roles, such as in research and bank supervision.

His extensive experience in financial regulation and supervision culminated in his appointment as Compliance Director and later as Director of the FIU, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing Seychelles’ frameworks for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

Among his most notable professional engagements, Mr Moustache has undertaken high-level assignments in banking supervision and financial sector regulation. He has also been involved in initiatives to strengthen national frameworks for anti-money laundering and the countering of the financing of terrorism.

Mr Moustache has participated in, and contributed to, key training seminars and workshops organised by leading international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), focusing on risk-based supervision, financial investigations, and regulatory compliance. Particular significance of his career has been his involvement in capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing institutional effectiveness and aligning Seychelles’ financial systems with international standards and best practices.

His appointment takes effect on 1st May 2026.