State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Housing Finance Company better known as the HFC.

Mrs. May-Paule Volcere is the new Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Ronny Palmyre                      CEO/ex-officio Member

Ms Elizabeth Agathine                  Member

Ms Sophie Belle                           Member

Mr Keith Arnephy                         Member

Mr Tyrian Zarqani-Gendron         Member

The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 10th May, 2023.

The President has also thanked the out-going Members for their period of tenure.  

