The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Housing Finance Company better known as the HFC.
Mrs. May-Paule Volcere is the new Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
Mr Ronny Palmyre CEO/ex-officio Member
Ms Elizabeth Agathine Member
Ms Sophie Belle Member
Mr Keith Arnephy Member
Mr Tyrian Zarqani-Gendron Member
The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 10th May, 2023.
The President has also thanked the out-going Members for their period of tenure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.