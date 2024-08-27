Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Eleventh Episode of their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3T3qjqg), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/475FaX1), X (https://apo-opa.co/3T7hOuB) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3YZ3Cra)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3Zk2BdF), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3T2a0dq), X (https://apo-opa.co/3T5j3um) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3YZHjBA)].

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/3yIHRBq

The theme for the Eleventh Episode is Supporting Girl Education.

Watch the Eleventh Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/47aIsZd

Watch the Eleventh Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3T6oOb1

Merck Foundation strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment and serves as the base and key factor in driving an impactful change.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I strongly believe in girl education. When Girls are educated, their countries become more powerful, stronger&prosperous. I realize there’s a need for more support as there are many brilliant girls out there who are struggling financially and socially to meet their educational needs. Together with African First Ladies, we have has contributed to the future of thousands of girls by providing scholarships to continue their education and also providing essential school items for thousands of schoolgirls through our “Educating Linda” program in many African countries such as Burundi, Malawi, Ghana, The Gambia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and more.”

“Moreover, we have benefitted many girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education and end child marriage”, shared Senator Kelej.

Additionally, Merck Foundation is adapting their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education and ending child marriage. Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/475FbKz

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “In partnership with the African First Ladies, we have been building healthcare capacity through providing training to healthcare providers in many medical specialties. Out of the total 1810 scholarships, more than 828 scholarships have been provided to female doctors in critical and underserved specialties. This is a great achievement for us”.

The Eleventh episode features prominent personalities like Ms. Nontando Mposo, the Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine from South Africa, and popular Singer Blaze from Mozambique. Fashion Designers Alberto from Mozambique and Anuja Bharti from Ghana, who is also the winner of Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2020 showcased their designs that displayed strong messages on “Yes To Girls Education” and “Girls, Not Brides”.

1. Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/3YX8gGh

2. Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/3T6BKxL

3. Watch, share&subscribe the “Girl Can” song here, sung by two famous singers, Irene and Cwezi from Liberia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/3Z3vieu

4. Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/477mtm6

5. Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/474ZoAm

6. Read Jackline’s Rescue Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/3YV0koW

7. Read Educating Linda Storybook, here: https://apo-opa.co/475Fc15

8. Read Ride Into The Future here: https://apo-opa.co/3YV0koW

“I am very excited to bring to you the upcoming episode of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

About Merck Foundation:

Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.