Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Thirteenth Episode of their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3yWFpas), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3YZJeWZ), X (https://apo-opa.co/3yWFsDa) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3Xq4vaU) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3XnnEu6), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3yWFvyQ), X (https://apo-opa.co/3XpRtdR) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3Xn0apa).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3XotWtx

The theme for the Thirteenth Episode is Stopping Child Marriage.

Watch the Thirteenth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/3XqWnHv

Watch the Thirteenth Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3Z3aJyQ

The Thirteenth episode features Ms. Nancy, a TV Presenter&Style Coach from Ghana and very talented designers Gaone Mangogola from Botswana, and Stephany – Lee Schmidt from Namibia, who is also a Merck Foundation Fashion Award Winner. The young designers showcased their designs that displayed strong messages to Stop Child Marriage.

The episode also featured the Merck Foundation song ‘Girls can’ by popular singers – Cwesi Oteng, a popular singer from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia. The song supports Girl education and empowers them to ‘do anything’ and ‘be anything’ by making informed choices and saying ‘no’ to gender discrimination and violence.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I am very happy to receive such great feedback and response from the viewers of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program and our social media followers. The thirteenth episode focuses on the issue of ‘Stopping Child Marriage’. Girls, not Brides! While Child marriage is a global issue, Africa has one of the highest rates of child marriages in the world. Specifically, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rates where every 4 in 10 girls are married before the age of 18”.

“We have addressed this very important issue through Merck Foundation’s ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I have always emphasized that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good and can contribute greatly towards raising awareness and sensitizing communities about social and health issues. ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program is our attempt to utilize these important mediums to break the silence and create a culture shift by addressing pressing social and health issues in Africa”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The thirteenth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addresses the important issue of “Stopping Child Marriage”. The past episodes of the show have addressed the Importance of early detection&prevention of Diabetes, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, Sustainability&up-cycled fashion, Women empowerment and Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The TV program has been receiving great feedback from viewers across the three countries and social media followers across Africa and beyond.

Watch, share&subscribe to the “Girls Can” song here: https://apo-opa.co/3Xnn1kn

Senator, Dr. Rasha emphasized, “It is important to understand that providing education to girls can play a significant role in stopping child marriage. Girls who complete primary and secondary education tend to marry later. Therefore, through our ‘Educating Linda’ program, we have been contributing to the future of 100’s of girls in partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, by providing them scholarships and grants to cover school fees, uniforms, and other essentials including notebooks, pens, and mathematical instruments, etc., from many African countries such as Burundi, Central African Republic, DRC, The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Liberia Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more”.

Merck Foundation has also released an inspiring children’s storybook ‘Jackline’s Rescue’ to focus on the importance of Girls' Education and ill effects of child marriage. You can read Jackline’s Rescue Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/3yPgAgH

Additionally, Merck Foundation is adapting their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education and ending child marriage. Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/3Xs7DDy

Read Ride Into The Future here: https://apo-opa.co/3XoQ3A6

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

You can watch all the past episodes by referring to the below links:

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Z4HZG4

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/3yXfUpw

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XpoBCg

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XlX5Wn

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/3yXfZcO

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XmBLjA

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XmBM78

Watch Episode 8 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XofP7H

Watch Episode 9 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Xq4FPy

Watch Episode 10 here: https://apo-opa.co/3XnnjHZ

Watch Episode 11 here: https://apo-opa.co/3z0G76E

Watch Episode 12 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Z3aJyQ

More images: https://apo-opa.co/4g8G89o

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3XnnEu6

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3Xn0apa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3yWFvyQ

X: https://apo-opa.co/3XpRtdR

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4e61q5I

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/3XogfuN

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/4cOIzLl

About Merck Foundation:

Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3XnnEu6), X (https://apo-opa.co/3XpRtdR), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3yWFvyQ), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3Xn0apa), Thread (https://apo-opa.co/3XogfuN) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4e61q5I).